Chelsea frustrated in damaging draw against Nottingham

Chelsea’s spluttering English Premier League campaign took a turn for the worse as Serge Aurier’s equaliser gave lowly Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling put Chelsea ahead at the City Ground in the first half of their opening game in 2023.

But Ivory Coast right-back Aurier levelled after the break and Chelsea were fortunate to escape without an embarrassing defeat after Forest dominated for long spells in the second half.

Chelsea are languishing in eighth place after failing to win for the sixth time in their last seven league games.