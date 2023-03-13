Raphinha snatches leaders Barca fortunate win over Athletic

Raphinha's strike earned Barcelona an agonising 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to restore their nine point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

In the club's first game after being charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors, Barcelona shut out the noise and took another step towards their first title since 2019.

The Catalans secured their 19th clean sheet in 25 La Liga games this season as they held on to earn their ninth 1-0 win of the season, keeping second place Madrid at arm's length after the champions beat Espanyol on Saturday.