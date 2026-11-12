Jamal wary of Pakistan, says they are better than Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have recorded a big win and celebrated four goals, but captain Jamal Bhuiyan is not ready to get carried away. A tougher test awaits them.

After beating Sri Lanka 4-0 to finish as group champions and reach the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship, the Bangladesh captain has turned his attention to Pakistan.

Jamal believes Pakistan are a better team than Sri Lanka and has urged his teammates to remain cautious. Speaking to reporters before training at the Kings Arena on Thursday morning, the midfielder said, “I think Pakistan are a better team than Sri Lanka. So our focus is now on the Pakistan match.”

Bangladesh scored four goals against Sri Lanka and also kept a clean sheet. The captain was pleased with the team's performance.

“We scored four goals, which is certainly a positive. We also finished the match without conceding a goal again. Overall, everyone is satisfied and happy,” Jamal said.