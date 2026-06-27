Cape Verde set date with Argentina in World Cup round of 32

Debutants Cape Verde secured a place in the World Cup round of 32 as Group H runners-up following a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in Houston on Friday, and face Argentina in the next stage as they continue a journey that has captured the imagination of fans.

Spain's 1-0 victory over Uruguay earned them top spot in the pool with seven points, while three draws were enough for Cape Verde to earn second place. Uruguay and the Saudis were both eliminated with two points.