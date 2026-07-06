Trump says he asked FIFA chief to review red card foul

President Donald Trump said on Monday he asked FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review a red-card foul against USA striker Folarin Balogun and that he did not think the foul called by the "horrible" referee was fair.

"All I did, I asked for a review, because I didn't think it was a foul," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The unprecedented move has thrust FIFA's disciplinary process into the global spotlight and prompted an angry response from Belgium, who play the US on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Trump said the incident that got Balogun the red card was simply a case of two athletes colliding and he raised questions about the fairness of the referee who called the foul.