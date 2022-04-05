11 young Bangladeshi footballers set to train in Brazil

The ministry of youth and sports with the help of Brazil’s ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior will send 11 promising young footballers from Bangladesh to Brazil for a two-month-long training camp in May.

This will be the second time a group of footballers from Bangladesh will be sent to Brazil for a training camp. Earlier in 2019, four young Bangladeshi footballers got the opportunity to receive training for one month under Brazil’s Sociedade Esportiva do Gama.