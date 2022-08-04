Haaland's debut headlines opening weekend of new season

Arsenal's trip to Crystal Palace lifts the curtain on the new Premier League season on Friday, with Erling Haaland's debut in the English top flight the highlight of the weekend as champions Manchester City travel to West Ham.

Haaland has been the marquee arrival to the Premier League from over £1 billion ($1.2 billion) spent on transfer fees ahead of the new campaign.

The Norwegian is expected to further strengthen Pep Guardiola's side, who have won the title in four of the last five seasons.

However, Haaland and City's season did not get off to a good start as perennial title rivals Liverpool won the Community Shield 3-1 last weekend.