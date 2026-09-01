Arteta hails Arsenal's "finishers" after Saka kills off Villa

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's ability to kill off their Premier League rivals will be key to their title defence after Bukayo Saka sealed a 1-0 win against Aston Villa on Monday.

Saka netted with a close-range finish in the second half at Villa Park to make it two successive victories at the start of the season for the champions.

Arteta was impressed with the way his side ground out a hard-fought success at a venue they lost in last season.

"Really happy, it's a massive win. It's a tough place to come and earn three points. I think we deserved it," he said.