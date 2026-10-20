Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension after walking out on Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a 30-day suspension for leaving the Portuguese national team camp, the country's football federation (FPF) announced on Monday.

The 41-year-old abruptly left the Portugal camp on 30 September during the UEFA Nations League, before accusing coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word about giving him game time.

Ronaldo apologised to supporters earlier in October, adding he would accept any punishment that was imposed.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who will also have to pay a fine of 255 euros ($286), has received the minimum penalty provided for in the federation's regulations, which stipulate suspensions of between one and six months for leaving the national team.