Inter set up Milan derby in semi-final

Inter Milan set up a blockbuster derby in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw with Benfica saw the Italians through 5-3 on aggregate.

Simone Inzaghi's side will face local rivals AC Milan in the last four thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa which ensured straight-forward qualification.

Both Milan giants are trying to become the first Serie A side to win Europe's top club competition since Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010.

"It was a big night for everyone at the club, and we deserved to go through over the course of the two legs," said Inzaghi.

"The players were incredible over the two matches. Getting to the semi-finals is a dream and now that we're here we want to go try and go all the way."