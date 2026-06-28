Colombia top group after goalless draw with Portugal
Portugal and Colombia played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in their final World Cup Group K game on Saturday as Colombia topped the standings and Portugal finished second to join them in the last 32.
Colombia dominated the opening stages but Portugal bounced back after the hydration break, with Bruno Fernandes going closest to a goal when he forced Camilo Vargas into a fine reflex save.
The second half was end-to-end despite the heat and humidity with several close calls, and Colombia's Davinson Sanchez had a goal ruled out in the closing stages for being offside by a toe.
Colombia finished with seven points and will play Ghana next while Portugal were second on five points to set up a round-of-32 game against Croatia.