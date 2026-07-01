No over-confidence from Tuchel's England in World Cup of fine margins

Already in the round of 32, Germany went out to Paraguay on penalties, as did the Netherlands at the hands of Morocco. Brazil needed a late winner to see off Japan and Norway did the same against the Ivory Coast.

"I think it can calm us down in a way," Tuchel told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's just narrow margins, it's tight football matches, and it helps us not to over-expect. It helps to put it in the right framework, what has happened in this World Cup and in world football.