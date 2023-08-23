Spain PM says football boss apology over kiss ‘insufficient’

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday blasted as “insufficient” the apology given by Spain’s football federation chief for kissing star player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup.

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales, 45, kissed Hermoso as he handed the Spanish team their gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday in Sydney, provoking outrage in Spain.

He kissed other players on the cheek or embraced them.