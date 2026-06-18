Teacher decorates home with Brazilian flags after childhood emotion over Brazil’s defeat

The house is located in the Boro Das area of Dakkhin Angarpara in Ramganj upazila of Lakshmipur district. Its owner, Shimul Kanti Das, 37, teaches at Dakkhin Jagatpur Government Primary School in the upazila.

Inspired by his support for Brazil, his favourite team in the FIFA World Cup, he transformed his residence into a “Small Brazil”.

People from different areas visit the house every day to see it. Some take photographs, while others record videos.

Many visitors subsequently share those photographs and videos on social media platforms.