World Cup opening ceremony: Shakira and Burna Boy warm up spectators

Access to the fan zone in Zocala plaza was hampered by metal barriers erected in recent days to prevent protesting teachers reaching the area.

"Stop pushing and shoving, there are children here, you're like animals!" a city official shouted through a megaphone as he tried to control access to the venue where the opening game was to be shown on a giant screen.

Some fans threw water bottles and hurled insults at police as well as chanting in support of the Mexican team.

"It's crazy," said Javier Maciel, a 25-year-old fan. "There could have been better organization."

The local government announced on social media that the site was "full" and suggested fans go to other plazas.

President Claudia Sheinbaum had been expected to watch the game at the fan zone but cast doubt on her presence following days of protests in the area by teachers demanding pay rises.