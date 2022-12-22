French minister wants FIFA probe as team targeted by insults

The distasteful taunting of France striker Kylian Mbappe by some Argentina fans amid celebrations in Buenos Aires to welcome back the World Cup winners should be investigated by soccer's world governing body FIFA, a senior French cabinet minister said.

During Argentina's jubilant homecoming a group of fans set alight a makeshift coffin lid adorned with a cross and picture of Mbappe. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also clutched a toy baby with Mbappe's face on during an open-top bus parade through the capital. Images of both went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, France's soccer federation and an anti-racism charity will file legal complaints against individuals who hurled racist insults at Mbappe and his team mates on social media following the World Cup final defeat on penalties.