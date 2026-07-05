Norway must keep cool heads against Brazil: coach Solbakken

"We also hope that our zone style of play may help, so regardless of who plays in the back positions, they will be supported by the next player."

Solbakken said that one of the obvious keys to success for his side would be getting the ball to Haaland, who has scored five goals so far at the tournament, in good positions.

"I think we have found ways of supporting him and giving him the right service. We are a team that can't wait for Brazil because we are an offensive-minded team. During 90 minutes or 120 minutes against Brazil, you need to defend for longer or shorter periods, and then we have to be at our best there," he said.