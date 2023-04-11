Benzema ‘hits the switch’ with Madrid raring for Chelsea clash

After the 4-0 win at Camp Nou which saw Madrid reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2014, Ancelotti brought up the boiler again.

“The boiler has returned to the right temperature at the most important moment of the season,” he said.

Benzema’s own temperature has fluctuated this season, from moments of high quality to weeks sidelined with injury problems.

The 35-year-old Frenchman spent much of October and November on the sidelines and he missed the World Cup after sustaining a thigh problem.

Benzema failed to score a goal in the Champions League group stages but hit three against Liverpool across both legs of the last 16 clash.