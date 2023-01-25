Ten Hag urges Rashford to stay in Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United because he wants to transform them into the world’s best team.

United have failed to win the English Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and their last major trophy was the Europa League in 2017.

It is their worst trophy drought in 40 years, but United boss Ten Hag is showing signs of being able to rebuild the club after a positive start to his reign this season.