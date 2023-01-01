Will Cristiano Ronaldo come to play in Bangladesh…

Imagine, Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Bashundhara Kings at their home ground, Kings Arena, in Dhaka with thousands of fans shouting at the top of their lungs from a jam packed gallery.

This scenario would’ve been passed off as nothing more than fantasy even a few days ago. But now, it’s well within the realm of possibilities.

The Portuguese megastar has signed a two-and-a half years long contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for a total salary of €200 million.