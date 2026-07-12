'Sleepless night' for Swiss bars to show World Cup quarter-final

Pubs and restaurants in many cantons and cities in Switzerland will be allowed to stay open all night on Saturday to allow football fans to watch their World Cup quarter-final against Argentina which kicks off at 3:00am local time (01:00GMT) on Sunday morning.

In Geneva, the cantonal authorities announced in a press release all public establishments in the cafe-restaurant and bar categories could open "without time restrictions during the night of 11 to 12 July to show the match".

Switzerland, who have qualified for the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 1954, face Lionel Messi's much-fancied Argentina, the reigning world champions, overnight in Kansas City.