'VARgentina' reach semi-finals under cloud of complaints

"I don't think it should have been applied in the first place. It was too broad," said Christina Unkel, British broadcaster ITV's rules analyst for the World Cup and a former FIFA referee.

"And where I'm struggling with it is we're not just changing who gets the card, we're changing the underlying decision from a free kick going this way to saying no, no, no, it's actually a decision completely opposite way. So we''re changing the basis of the decision.

"And to me, that is where we are now officially, I think, in the re-refereeing area that VAR has been fighting to try to stay out of."

That the protocol benefited Argentina - who social media critics have dubbed "VARgentina" - only seemed to stoke the flames of fan outrage.

"This new expansion of the protocol without testing it, without really knowing that that''s what they wanted it to do ... it''s just like a powder keg," Unkel told Reuters. "I'm just waiting for the final lynchpin."

