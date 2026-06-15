Iran take centre stage at World Cup as Spain make bow
Iran will take center stage at the World Cup on Monday after arriving in the United States following a build-up shrouded by uncertainty due to war in the Middle East.
The Iranian squad, whose preparations have been dogged by political tensions and visa issues arising from the US-Israel military strikes on Iran, face New Zealand at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, a day after touching down in California on Sunday.
Iran were initially to be based in Tucson, Arizona for the tournament, but switched their training base to Tijuana, Mexico at the 11th hour as a result of ongoing tensions with World Cup co-hosts the United States over visa issues.
US authorities have refused to grant visas for several members of the Iranian delegation.
Protests are planned outside the stadium by members of the Iranian diaspora opposed to the nation's hardline regime, and there have been threats that the Iran team could walk off the pitch if anti-government banners are displayed during the Group G clash. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Sunday, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said he hoped his team's performances at the World Cup could unite all Iranians at home and overseas.
"We are here to perform a good match, a high-quality match. We don't pay attention to any of the hype and anything that goes on around us," Ghalenoei said in response to a question from AFP.
"Naturally, all teams have their own problems, and in many countries, many things happen that have nothing to do with football."
The coach said his team are at the World Cup to "represent the respectful people of Iran, be it the Iranians inside Iran or the Iranian diaspora."
"We are not political people... football is separate from politics," said Ghalenoei.
Iran's World Cup debut comes just a day after Washington and Tehran announced a permanent deal to end their ongoing conflict.
Daunting opener
In other games on Monday, European champions Spain launch their quest for a second World Cup crown in Group H against Cape Verde, the 2,500-1 outsiders from the Atlantic archipelago who are making their first appearance in the World Cup.
Spain are regarded as one of the favourites for this year's World Cup, boasting a squad bristling with talent that defeated England in the final of the European Championship in Germany two years ago.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente did little to dampen the expectation surrounding his players on Sunday, confidently describing his squad as the best in the tournament.
"For me, with all due respect to the rest, it is the best team in the world. The best players," he said.
"To see the level of footballers we have, you only have to see the ones I leave out.
"But the players understand their role and accept it. That is the luck this team has."
Cape Verde coach Bubista insists the African qualifiers are not just making up the numbers in the World Cup as they prepare for the opener in Atlanta.
"We've been discussing how much we want to enjoy the match and the World Cup," Bubista said. "It is an amazing opportunity to show our country to the world. We are very much happy to face Spain in the opener, this is a dream coming true."
In other games on Monday, Saudi Arabia face Uruguay in Group H in Miami, while in the other Group G game, Belgium face Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Seattle.
In Sunday's games, Germany opened their tournament with a 7-1 drubbing of Curacao in Group E while Japan twice came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in Group F in Arlington, Texas.
In Philadelphia, a last-gasp 90th-minute goal from Manchester United's Amad Diallo gave Ivory Coast a precious 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Group E.
Sweden opened their campaign in Group F with a swashbuckling 5-1 rout of Tunisia in Monterrey, Mexico.
Sweden, who only squeezed into the World Cup via the playoffs thanks to their performances in the Nations League, ran the North Africans ragged and romped to an impressive victory thanks to two goals from Yasin Ayari and one apiece from Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Mattias Svanberg.