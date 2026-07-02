Belgium stage stunning comeback to force extra time against Senegal

Belgium produced a dramatic late comeback to rescue a 2-2 draw against Senegal after 90 minutes, sending their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash into extra time.

Senegal looked to be cruising towards the last 16 after taking a first-half lead through Habib Diarra in the 25th minute. The African side went into the break 1-0 ahead despite Belgium enjoying 51 percent possession, registering 16 touches inside Senegal's penalty area and firing five shots.

Senegal doubled their advantage shortly after the restart. In the 50th minute, Ismaila Sarr controlled a long pass from Moussa Niakhate with his chest before smashing a powerful half-volley past the Belgian goalkeeper to make it 2-0.