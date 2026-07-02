Belgium stage stunning comeback to force extra time against Senegal
Belgium produced a dramatic late comeback to rescue a 2-2 draw against Senegal after 90 minutes, sending their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash into extra time.
Senegal looked to be cruising towards the last 16 after taking a first-half lead through Habib Diarra in the 25th minute. The African side went into the break 1-0 ahead despite Belgium enjoying 51 percent possession, registering 16 touches inside Senegal's penalty area and firing five shots.
Senegal doubled their advantage shortly after the restart. In the 50th minute, Ismaila Sarr controlled a long pass from Moussa Niakhate with his chest before smashing a powerful half-volley past the Belgian goalkeeper to make it 2-0.
Belgium pushed relentlessly for a way back but squandered several promising chances as the clock ticked down. With fewer than 10 minutes remaining, elimination appeared inevitable.
The Red Devils finally found a lifeline in the 86th minute when Romelu Lukaku pulled one back to make it 2-1. Just three minutes later, Belgium completed a remarkable turnaround as Youri Tielemans headed home the equaliser in the 89th minute, stunning Senegal and silencing their celebrations.
With the score locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes, the match moved into extra time, consisting of two 15-minute periods to determine who would advance to the Round of 16.
The second half also saw a brief interruption when a teenage pitch invader ran onto the field before being restrained and escorted away by security personnel.