Chelsea sign French defender Lacroix for $69.6m from Crystal Palace
Chelsea have signed defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace on a deal until 2032, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
British media reported that Chelsea paid £52 million ($69.6 million) for the France international.
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"Lacroix arrives at Chelsea with the reputation of being among European football’s most commanding centre-backs, as well as one of the fastest and best aerial defenders in the Premier League," the club said in a statement.
The 26-year-old French international made 55 appearances in all competitions last season recording three goals and three assists as Palace won the UEFA Conference League.
A product of Sochaux's academy, Lacroix made 28 senior appearances for the French club before joining Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg in 2020.
Palace signed Lacroix from Wolfsburg in 2024 for a reported fee of £18 million ($24.09 million). He made 98 appearances in all competitions during his two seasons in English football.
Lacroix made three appearances for France at this year's World Cup as they finished fourth.