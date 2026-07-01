France's Olise leads World Cup attacking statistics with five assists
France forward Michael Olise tops the attacking statistics at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a tournament-leading five assists, according to the latest player data available on FIFA website as of Wednesday, 1 July.
Olise has established himself as the competition's most prolific creator, recording five assists in France's campaign. The 23-year-old has also attempted 14 shots, with five on target, and has generated an expected goals (xG) value of 1.61. Seven of his shots have come from inside the penalty area and seven from outside, while he has won 12 corners—more than any other player among the leading assist providers.
Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is second in the attacking rankings with four assists. He has taken six shots, including one on target, and has an xG of 0.23. Four of his attempts have come from inside the penalty area, while two have been struck from outside the box.
Three players are tied for third place with three assists each.
Mexico's Roberto Alvarado has registered three assists from five shot attempts, although none have been on target. His xG stands at 0.28, with two shots from inside the area and three from outside.
Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz has also provided three assists while attempting 10 shots, one of which has been on target. He has an xG of 0.97, the second-highest among the top five players in the attacking statistics, with an even split of five shots inside and five outside the penalty area.
Norway captain Martin Odegaard completes the top five with three assists. The midfielder has taken five shots, one on target, and has produced an xG of 0.31.
Among the leading players, Olise also tops the list for corners won with 12, ahead of Alvarado (nine), Wirtz (six), Odegaard (five) and Guimaraes (three).
The statistics, published on FIFA's official website, reflect players' attacking performances in the tournament up to Wednesday, July 1, including assists, shots, shots on target, expected goals (xG), attempts from inside and outside the penalty area, headed shots and corners won.