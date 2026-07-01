France's Olise leads World Cup attacking statistics with five assists

France forward Michael Olise tops the attacking statistics at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a tournament-leading five assists, according to the latest player data available on FIFA website as of Wednesday, 1 July.

Olise has established himself as the competition's most prolific creator, recording five assists in France's campaign. The 23-year-old has also attempted 14 shots, with five on target, and has generated an expected goals (xG) value of 1.61. Seven of his shots have come from inside the penalty area and seven from outside, while he has won 12 corners—more than any other player among the leading assist providers.