UK minister urges FIFA to investigate Argentina over World Cup Falklands banner

A British minister Thursday called for FIFA to investigate after Argentina's players held up a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" (The Falklands are Argentine) after their 2-1 victory over England.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Downing Street office backed the calls by Business Minister Peter Kyle following the World Cup semi-final match.

Kyle called the flag waving an "egregious violation" of FIFA rules which ban political symbols on the field of play.

"The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Argentina invaded the British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic in 1982.