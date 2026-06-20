Brazil played 'well', but some questions remain unanswered

Before the match, there was an 80-place gap in the FIFA rankings between the two teams. Brazil were ranked 5th, while Haiti stood at 85th. Such a big difference makes it difficult to properly assess the strength and maturity of the stronger side. However, their level of dominance can still be evaluated—and in that sense, Brazil earned a near-perfect 100/100 performance against Haiti, despite a few lingering concerns.

Brazil’s display against Morocco had revealed several shortcomings. Ibanez in defence, Casemiro and Paqueta in midfield, and Igor Thiago in attack all came under scrutiny for inconsistent performances.

In response, head coach Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to the starting XI for today’s match. Danilo replaced Ibanez, while Matheus Cunha came in for Igor Thiago. Casemiro and Paqueta were once again given opportunities in midfield.

From a performance perspective, the changes worked well in the first half. Cunha was influential, and Danilo’s strong showing on the right flank ensured Brazil faced no major issues in wide areas.

However, early in the match, the lack of coordination between Paqueta and Casemiro was noticeable. Both appeared somewhat disconnected, and there was little intensity in regaining possession after losing the ball.

As the game progressed, Paqueta improved significantly, while Bruno Guimaraes also played an important role in midfield. Still, concerns remained over Casemiro, who was beaten relatively easily at least twice in the first half—raising questions about Brazil’s midfield stability.