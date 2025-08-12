Cristiano Ronaldo finally gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Georgina

Legendary Portugal and Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is finally engaged to his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, with the latter taking to social media to show the engagement ring.

The football legend's partner took to social media, showing off a shiny ring with caption, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.". Cristiano also appears and is tagged in the picture.

It has almost been a decade since both have been dating and have four children together.