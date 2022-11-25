England, Netherlands eye to secure last-16 berths

England head into their second match of the FIFA World Cup against the United States on Friday knowing victory would secure a place in the last 16, while the Netherlands could also qualify for the knockout phase.

Gareth Southgate’s men kicked off their campaign with a 6-2 rout of Iran who take on Wales in Friday’s first Group B game.

Regardless of the result of that match, England would progress by beating the Americans, but will have to overcome a talented young side and the weight of history.