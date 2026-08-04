Infantino, the FIFA president under pressure after scrapped investor plan

FIFA president Gianni Infantino's ability to brush aside criticism and push through enlarged versions of the Club World Cup and World Cup lent him an air of omnipotence, but a failed private investor plan has left his position under threat for the first time.

When the 56-year-old, who holds Swiss, Italian and Lebanese citizenship, strode onto the pitch with his close friend, US President Donald Trump, after the World Cup final a fortnight ago, his stock could not have been higher.

The largest and most complex edition of the sport's jewel in the crown, featuring 48 teams and spread over three countries, was largely judged a success despite a series of off-pitch controversies.

He had also delivered more money into the coffers of his electorate, FIFA's 211 member associations.