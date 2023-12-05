Premier League announces record $8.45b domestic TV deal

The Premier League announced on Monday it had agreed a record £6.7 billion ($8.45 billion) domestic television rights deal for a four-year period starting from the 2025/26 season.

The current deal is reported to be worth around £5 billion over a three-year cycle and covers 200 matches per season.

The English top flight hailed the agreements shared between different broadcasters as the "largest sports media rights deals ever concluded in the UK".

Sky Sports and TNT Sports have retained their rights to show live matches, with Amazon, currently showing 20 matches per season, not part of the next cycle.

Sky will screen a minimum of 215 live matches per season while TNT will broadcast 52. BBC Sport will continue to broadcast highlights via its Match of the Day programme.