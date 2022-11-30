Wounded Pulisic sends United States through to last 16

Christian Pulisic could not even celebrate scoring against Iran after he injured himself as the United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in an entertaining Group B decider to storm into the last 16 of the World Cup.

Needing a win to reach the knockout stages, the Americans were relentless in attack in a high-tempo game and broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Sergino Dest's perfect header found Pulisic, who clashed with the goalkeeper as he bundled the ball in and was too injured to celebrate.