Wounded Pulisic sends United States through to last 16

Spurred on by an electric atmosphere at Doha's Al Thumama stadium, the US team oozed confidence and was always in control against an Iran side who could have advanced with a draw.
Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie were instrumental in almost every US move, with Dest always troubling Iran, who were outplayed and created few chances.
The meeting between the two diplomatic adversaries was the first at a World Cup since the 1998 tournament in France, a match dubbed "the mother of all football matches".