France make 2 changes, Spain unchanged for World Cup semi-final
France recalled Bradley Barcola to their attack and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield for their World Cup semi-final against Spain on Tuesday (Bangladesh time Wednesday) as Luis de la Fuente named an unchanged side.
Desire Doue drops to the bench as Barcola joins Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe in the French forward line.
Tchouameni returns after missing France's last two games due to injury, partnering Adrien Rabiot in midfield.
Spain keep Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo in midfield, with Pedri again among the substitutes.
Alex Baena starts with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal up front. The winners face Argentina or England in the final.
Lineups:
France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).
Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.