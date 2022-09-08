Potter hot favourite to replace sacked Tuchel at Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is odds-on favourite to take over at Chelsea following the surprise sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the season.

Potter, the former Swansea City and Ostersunds coach, held talks with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy on Wednesday after Brighton gave the 47-year-old permission to meet them, British media reports said.

Potter, who has been touted as a future England manager, has won many admirers for his attractive playing style and has Brighton sitting fourth in the early Premier League table despite operating on a small budget.