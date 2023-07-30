Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in Texas ‘Clasico’

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-0 in a fiercely contested friendly match on Saturday with an early strike from Ousmane Dembele and late goals from Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres.

The result was harsh on Carlo Ancelotti’s team, who struck the woodwork five times and created plenty of opportunities. But Spanish champions Barcelona’s more clinical finishing proved to be the difference.

A packed AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’S Dallas Cowboys, witnessed a game which had all the passion and commitment of a real derby despite being a pre-season warm-up.

The crowd were soon on their feet when Oriel Romeu rattled the Real cross-bar with a thundering drive in the fourth minute but Barca soon had their fans celebrating.