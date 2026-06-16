Mexico: World Cup squad and jersey numbers
Co-host Mexico is in Group A alongside South Africa, South Korea, and the Czech Republic. Here's a look at Mexico's World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.
Coach: Javier Aguirre
Goalkeepers: 1. Raul Rangel (CD Guadalajara), 12. Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), 13. Guillermo Ochoa (AEL Limassol).
Defenders: 2. Jorge Sanchez (PAOK), 3. Cesar Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow), 4. Edson Alvarez (Fenerbahce), 5. Johan Vasquez (Genoa), 15. Israel Reyes (America), 20. Mateo Chavez (AZ Alkmaar), 23. Jesus Gallardo (Toluca).
Midfielders: 6. Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), 7. Luis Romo (CD Guadalajara), 8. Alvaro Fildalgo (Real Betis), 17. Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), 18. Obed Vargas (Atletico Madrid), 19. Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), 24. Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow), 25. Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), 26. Brian Gutierrez (CD Guadalajara).
Forwards: 9. Raul Jimenez (Fulham), 10. Alexis Vega (Toluca), 11. Santiago Gimenez (Milan), 14. Armando Gonzalez (CD Guadalajara), 16. Julian Quinones (Al-Qadsiah), 21. Cesar Huerta (Anderlecht), 22. Guillermo Martinez (UNAM).