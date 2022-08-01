Thousands greet Suarez on return to Uruguay's Nacional

Thousands of fans turned out to welcome home Luis Suarez on Sunday as the star striker joined Nacional, the club where he began his storied career 17 years ago.

Suarez, 35, admitted he was "nervous" and "emotional" after touching down at Montevideo's international airport just before 11:00 am (1400 GMT) where he was met by family members, friends, club authorities and even some celebrity fans.

Having arrived on a private jet owned by his friend and former teammate at Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Suarez then left the airport in a procession towards Nacional's Gran Parque Central stadium for his official presentation.

Local press have described this as the most important signing in Uruguayan football history.