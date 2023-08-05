Zambia women's World Cup coach accused of sexual misconduct

Zambia's football association on Friday expressed "surprise" at claims its women's coach abused a squad member at the current World Cup, after FIFA launched an investigation into what it called an "allegation of misconduct".

According to a report in the Guardian newspaper, Zambian coach Bruce Mwape is accused of rubbing a player's breasts after a training session.

"We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women's national team and this is currently being investigated," a FIFA spokesperson said, without specifying the nature of the complaint.

"FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident."