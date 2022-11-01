Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 8-0

Joynob scored the third goal for Bangladesh in the 28th minute.
After taking a healthy 3-0 lead in the first half, the hosts came to the field in a more organised way and added five more goals to their tally.
Kanon scored the fourth goal for Bangladesh in the 50th minute.
Sauravi then stole the show by finding the back of the net on 68th, 73rd and 92nd minute of the match to complete a hattrick.
In between Prity’s hattrick, Umehla scored her second goal of the match in the 76th minute.
Apart from host Bangladesh and Bhutan, Nepal is the third team who are participating in the tournament.
Bangladesh will play their second match against Nepal on 5 November. After that, they will once again play against Bhutan and Nepal on 7 and 11 November respectively.
Bangladesh squad: Songgita Rani Das, Mahlathui Marma ,Jui Akter, Ritu Akter, Ruma Akter, Mst Joynob Bibi Rita, Arpita Biswas Arpita, Kanom Akter, Kanon Rani Bahadur, Aysha Akter, Mst Oeyshi Khatun, Puja Das, Ananna Murmu Bith, Protima Munda, Munki Akhter, Nusrat Jahan Mitu, Sree Moti Trishna Rani, Munne, Sultana Akter, Sauravi Akanda Prity, Thuinuye Marma, Umehla Marma And Mst Liva Akter