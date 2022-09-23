Sabina Khatun receives hero’s welcome in Satkhira

Skipper Sabina Khatun, who led the Bangladesh national women’s football team to its maiden SAFF Women’s Championship triumph, was given a hero’s welcome on return to her hometown of Satkhira on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

Sabina was received by the Satkhira district sport association office-bearers around 10.30am at the Circuit House, where hundreds of people were already waiting to get a glimpse of her.