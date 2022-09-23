Sabina Khatun receives hero’s welcome in Satkhira

Thousands of people flooded the streets as she later toured Satkhira city in an open mini-truck decorated with flags, banners and flowers. After that, she went to her house in the city’s Sabujbagh area.
Overjoyed by the grand reception, Sabina told reporters that she was overwhelmed.
“I have been toiling in the field for the past 12 years and now I feel that I have achieved my goal. After winning the hearts of 160 million people of Bangladesh, I don’t want to stop,” she said.
Sabina said that she has urged the district authorities to build a stadium in Satkhira, where all modern amenities will be available for women athletes.
Mir Tajul Islam Ripon, joint general secretary of the Satkhira district sports association, said that preparations are now underway to give another grand reception to Sabina and Masura Parvin, another player of the winning team who hails from Satkhira.