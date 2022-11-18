Qatar 2022 - a one-off World Cup fantasy

FIFA’s president promised the World Cup would be like “Disneyland” while rights groups say workers have been through hell, but one thing is certain -- there will never be another World Cup like Qatar 2022.

Few countries could have afforded the $200 billion-plus bill that the tiny but super-wealthy emirate has paid for its spectacular transformation over the past 12 years.

The World Cup has become such an expensive and controversial behemoth that FIFA -- still reeling from the votes for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 -- may struggle to find a single country ready to shoulder the task of hosting.

The tournament is expanding to 48 teams when the circus moves to the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.