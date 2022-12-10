Football

Martinez in for Argentina as Dutch recall Bergwijn

AFP
Doha, Qatar
General view of images of former Argentina player Diego Maradona and Argentina's Lionel Messi seen on a drum inside the stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match of Netherlands v Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on 9 December, 2022reuters

Defender Lisandro Martinez comes into the Argentina side in place of winger Alejandro Gomez as the only change for Friday's World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands.

Martinez will play in a back three with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni opting for more defensive cover against the Dutch.

Rodrigo De Paul is fit to start in midfield despite reported concerns about his hamstring, but Angel Di Maria is on the bench having missed the 2-1 victory over Australia in the last 16 following injury.

Steven Bergwijn is recalled for the Netherlands at the expense of Davy Klaassen after their 3-1 win over the USA.

Bergwijn will line up alongside Memphis Depay in attack while Cody Gakpo, who scored three times in the group stage, drops into a deeper role behind the front two.

The winner between Argentina and the Netherlands plays Croatia on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Starting line-ups:

Netherlands (3-4-3) 

Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Argentina (5-3-2) 

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez

Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG)

Referee: Antonio Mateu (ESP)

Read more from Football
Post Comment