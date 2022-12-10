Martinez in for Argentina as Dutch recall Bergwijn

Rodrigo De Paul is fit to start in midfield despite reported concerns about his hamstring, but Angel Di Maria is on the bench having missed the 2-1 victory over Australia in the last 16 following injury.

Steven Bergwijn is recalled for the Netherlands at the expense of Davy Klaassen after their 3-1 win over the USA.

Bergwijn will line up alongside Memphis Depay in attack while Cody Gakpo, who scored three times in the group stage, drops into a deeper role behind the front two.

The winner between Argentina and the Netherlands plays Croatia on Tuesday for a place in the final.