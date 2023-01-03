Dortmund’s Sebastian Haller back in training after cancer battle

“2022 wasn’t the easiest year but it prepared me for all the new challenges that 2023 will bring.”
German side Dortmund signed Haller for an initial fee of €31 million ($33.02 million) during the close season after the striker scored 34 goals last season for Dutch champions Ajax.
Dortmund said Haller would be “carefully introduced” back into the team.
The club are sixth in the Bundesliga, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich. The season resumes later this month, with Dortmund taking on Augsburg on 22 January.