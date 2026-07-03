Scaloni wary of World Cup surprise package Cape Verde despite Argentina's form

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni struck a measured and respectful tone on Thursday ahead of his side's World Cup last-32 clash against Cape Verde, rejecting suggestions that the tournament debutants would be easy opponents for the reigning champions.

Cape Verde are the smallest nation to ever qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup after three draws against European champions Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Argentina enter the knockout rounds after a near-flawless group-stage campaign and though Scaloni acknowledged the excitement surrounding his side, he stressed that his players are treating Cape Verde with the utmost respect.

"We're in a good moment, but now the margins are very small. This is a match where if you lose, you're out. We know that," Scaloni told reporters on Thursday.