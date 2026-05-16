Robi Axiata clinches Axentec presents FICCI Football Tournament title
The curtain came down on the second edition of the Axentec Presents FICCI Football Tournament 2026 on Friday, 15 May 2026, through a vibrant and exciting Grand Finale that celebrated teamwork, sportsmanship, and the growing spirit of corporate football in Bangladesh.
Organised by Nutmeg under the banner of the Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), this year’s tournament brought together 20 leading multinational and corporate organisations across 50 competitive matches, making it one of the country’s most prominent corporate sporting platforms, reports a press release.
The day began with the Plate Final, where Standard Chartered Bank faced Chevron Bangladesh in an exciting and closely contested encounter.
Both teams displayed determination and competitive spirit throughout the match, which ended 1-1 after goals from Turjo for Standard Chartered Bank and Ashik for Chevron Bangladesh.
The match eventually went into a dramatic sudden-death tiebreaker, where Standard Chartered Bank emerged victorious to claim the Plate title. Turjo was named Player of the Match for his impactful performance.
Attention then shifted to the much-anticipated Cup Final between Robi Axiata PLC and DHL Express Bangladesh, two of the tournament’s strongest and most consistent teams.
The final delivered an intense and high-energy contest, with both sides showcasing disciplined defensive performances throughout regulation time.
After the match ended goalless, the championship was ultimately decided in a tense tiebreaker, where Robi Axiata PLC held their nerve to secure the tournament title.
Shakib from Robi was named Player of the Match for his standout contribution in the final.
Throughout the tournament, several players delivered standout performances.
Shahinur from DHL Express Bangladesh emerged as the tournament’s leading scorer with an impressive tally of 10 goals, while Shaikat from DHL Express Bangladesh was awarded Player of the Tournament for his consistent influential performances across the competition.
Robi goalkeeper Musabbir was awarded the Best Goalkeeper award for his composure and crucial saves throughout the tournament journey.
Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh received the Fair Play Trophy in recognition of their sportsmanship and disciplined performances throughout the tournament.
Following the conclusion of the finals, an official prize-giving and closing ceremony was held, where champions, runners-up, and individual award winners were recognised for their achievements.
The trophy handover ceremony took place in the presence of distinguished guests, FICCI officials, partner representatives, participating teams, and tournament organisers, bringing the successful tournament campaign to a memorable close.
Among the distinguished guests present were MHM Fairoz, director, FICCI; TIM Nurul Kabir, executive director, FICCI; Shahed Alam, chief corporate & regulatory officer, Robi Axiata PLC; Md Zubayed Ul Islam, marketing director, Singer Bangladesh Limited; Sabbir Ferdous, director, Backpage PR; Mazharul Kabir, in-charge, Sales, Novo Air; and Mahbub Alam, managing director, Nutmeg.
Over the past few weeks, the tournament created a vibrant atmosphere among the multinational and corporate community, strengthening professional connections through healthy competition, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
Beyond football, the event successfully positioned itself as a landmark corporate engagement platform that promoted collaboration and contributed to the growing football culture in Bangladesh.
The tournament was proudly supported by Title Sponsor Axentec, with Singer-Beko as co-sponsor, Sprite Mint as beverage partner, Backpage PR as PR partner, and NovoAir as airline partner.