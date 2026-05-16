Robi Axiata clinches Axentec presents FICCI Football Tournament title

The day began with the Plate Final, where Standard Chartered Bank faced Chevron Bangladesh in an exciting and closely contested encounter.

Both teams displayed determination and competitive spirit throughout the match, which ended 1-1 after goals from Turjo for Standard Chartered Bank and Ashik for Chevron Bangladesh.

The match eventually went into a dramatic sudden-death tiebreaker, where Standard Chartered Bank emerged victorious to claim the Plate title. Turjo was named Player of the Match for his impactful performance.

Attention then shifted to the much-anticipated Cup Final between Robi Axiata PLC and DHL Express Bangladesh, two of the tournament’s strongest and most consistent teams.

The final delivered an intense and high-energy contest, with both sides showcasing disciplined defensive performances throughout regulation time.

After the match ended goalless, the championship was ultimately decided in a tense tiebreaker, where Robi Axiata PLC held their nerve to secure the tournament title.

Shakib from Robi was named Player of the Match for his standout contribution in the final.