Ronaldo-less Portugal suffer Nations League hammering at hands of Denmark

Portugal were hammered 4-1 by Denmark on Saturday, an embarrassing Nations League defeat in their first match without Cristiano Ronaldo following the superstar forward's retirement from international football.

Rasmus Hojlund starred with a superb brace as Denmark moved into second place in Group A4 and closed in on a spot in the quarter-finals with a brilliant display in Braga.

The Danes are on nine points from five fixtures, three behind Portugal who were already sure of qualification for the last eight having won all four of their previous group fixtures.