Football

Ivory Coast stun Germany to lead 1-0 at half-time

Sports Desk
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Germany v Ivory Coast - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 20, 2026 Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie celebrates scoring their first goal with teammatesReuters

Ivory Coast took a surprise 1-0 lead over Germany at half-time in their Group E match at Toronto Stadium, moving closer to a place in the knockout stage.

Captain Franck Kessie scored the only goal in the 30th minute, tapping in from close range after Yan Diomande's cross created confusion in the Germany penalty area.

Germany had two goals ruled out before the break. Aleksandar Pavlovic's effort from a corner was disallowed for a foul on goalkeeper Yahia Fofana, while Kai Havertz's strike was cancelled out after Jamal Musiala was judged to have fouled Emmanuel Agbadou in the build-up.

The Germans pushed for an equaliser late in the first half, but Fofana denied Florian Wirtz to preserve Ivory Coast's advantage.

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