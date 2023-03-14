Bangladesh women’s football to enter franchise league era

Spurred on by Bangladesh’s success in international women’s football, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is about to kick-start the country’s first ever franchise football league.

Sports management and marketing company K-Sports took the initial initiative and presented a preliminary plan for a women’s football franchise league to BFF, which they accepted.

The franchise league has been titled Bangladesh Women’s Super League and is expected to begin its inaugural season in the coming May. The logo unveiling ceremony of the league took place at the capital’s La Meridien hotel on Monday night.