France's Kone in for injured Tchouameni for Paraguay World Cup clash
France coach Didier Deschamps made one change to the team who beat Sweden 3-0 in the previous round, bringing Manu Kone into midfield in place of the injured Aurelien Tchouameni for Saturday’s World Cup last-16 clash against Paraguay.
Tchouameni is out with a muscle problem, assistant coach Guy Stephan said.
"He has a slight muscle issue in the adductor area, although it is a somewhat broader area. He picked it up in training and will receive treatment and a few days’ rest. It is difficult to say today (Saturday) how long that will be, but we all hope it will not be for long," Stephan said.
"A return for the quarter-finals? It is possible. But time is also against us, with a potential match in five days."
Kone will be paired with Adrien Rabiot behind France's four-pronged attack.
Paraguay line up in a likely 5-4-1 ultra-defensive formation.
Winners face Morocco in Boston on July 9.
Teams
Paraguay
Orlando Gill; Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez (captain), Gustavo Velazquez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Miguel Almiron, Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Matias Galarza; Julio Enciso
France
Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain)